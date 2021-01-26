Lincoln County urging some to ‘hold off’ on COVID-19 vaccine due to supply

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A high-risk Lincoln County couple is frustrated as they haven’t been able to get their COVID-19 vaccines and they’re not the only ones. County officials are now asking more residents to wait due to their limited supply.

Bobby Self and his wife Joyce should be prime candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine. Both have asthma and Bobby, 73, has several lung conditions including COPD, putting him at risk for serious complications to the virus.

Are you able to get it?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“Nope,” said Bobby. “We called everywhere about.”

“This is probably the third or fourth [place] we’ve been to in person,” said Joyce.

In recent weeks, FOX 46 has heard complaints from healthcare representatives about the shortage of vaccine supply. Novant Health officials expressed their frustration to the governor. This week, Cone Health in Greensboro had to cancel 10,000 appointments due to the lack of supply.

Bobby and Joyce came to the Lincoln County Health Department hoping to get vaccinated. Instead, they say they were told to “try the hospital.”

On Tuesday, Lincoln County Health Director Davin Madden wrote a letter to residents saying the county has “exhausted” its 1,900 dose supply of the vaccine and is having a hard time getting more. Last week, the county received 300 doses. The week before, 200. This week: None.

Lincoln County may have to suspend future appointments until it receives more supply, Madden wrote, urging some residents to “hold off” for now.

“If you are eligible but healthy and willing to hold off for a while longer this can be a gracious measure to help everyone get the highest risk people vaccinated in a judicious and effective manner,” he wrote.

In a late interview Tuesday, Madden told Grant that having to turn people away is “heartbreaking.” He said the county is only vaccinating people 75 and older until at least next week due to supply issues, even though the state has opened up eligibility to anyone over aged 65 or older.

“If you’re gracious enough to think about that, and you’re healthy enough, and you feel willing, hold off a little bit longer,” Madden told Grant. “Let us get to those people that really need the vaccine, the highest risk groups, the senior people, and allow us to get as much vaccine into those people as we can and not be competing for all these appointments.”

Madden says the shortage was made worse when the state opened appointments to anyone 65 and older without increasing supply. He says the county was “overloaded” by a 900 percent increase in eligible patients “with no prior notice” – from 2000 to 18,000 – “in just a matter of days.”

The demand “quickly overloaded our call systems, our established manpower, and our initial plan of action,” Madden wrote.

On top of that, he says the Covid Vaccine Management System, where recipients are registered, has been plagued with connectivity issues and requires additional training and approved access for each user.

He says the North Carolina Association of Local Health Directors is reaching out to the governor to express concerns about supply from its members.

Meanwhile, Bobby and Joyce, who have been married for 56 years, say they’re forced to keep hunting for a vaccine they consider a lifeline.

“We’re stuck,” said Joyce. “Can’t find anywhere to get it.”

Madden says the state’s new plan, which guarantees at least three weeks of predictable vaccine supply, should help open more appointments going forward.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment.

Gov. Cooper Response

The governor’s office responded to Madden’s letter Tuesday. In a statement, a spokesperson says vaccine supply has been directed to all 100 counties but acknowledged “the reality is that there is not enough vaccine here for those eligible and we need more.”

Here is the governor’s full statement:

“The Governor’s top priority is getting vaccines out quickly and equitably. The state has directed vaccines to all 100 counties and deployed high-throughput sites. Unused vaccine here could lead federal authorities to cut future allotments, so NCDHHS has pushed providers to exhaust North Carolina’s supply of first doses. However, the reality is that there is not enough vaccine here for those eligible and we need more. North Carolina providers have shown they can distribute more than double the state’s current weekly allotment and the Governor will continue to urge federal officials to make more vaccine available.” –Dory MacMillan, Gov. Roy Cooper press secretary