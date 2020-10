Lake Oswego, Oregon, USA – Aug 30, 2019: An American Red Cross sign on the roadside.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is set to “carve out a new tradition” with a fall blood drive Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross are partnering to the event Thursday, October 15, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The American Red Cross Bus will be parked at 700 John Howell Memorial Drive in Lincolnton.

To schedule an appointment, call redcrossblood.org and enter ‘Lincoln Sheriff,’ or call Christi at 704-517-2759.