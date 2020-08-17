Lincoln County school temporarily closes due to possible COVID-19 cluster

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincoln County school has temporarily closed due to a possible COVID-19 cluster, according to Superintendent Dr. Lory Morrow.

Iron Station Elementary will shut down for all students and staff through August 30, 2020.

“It has never been more apparent than now that the challenges we continue to face due to the COVID virus are new and it presents tough situations to manage. While the utmost concern is the safety and wellbeing of all students and staff, we must also recognize the difficulty in establishing a viable way forward,” Dr. Morrow said in a written statement released on Monday.

The possible COVID-19 cluster involves faculty members at Iron Station Elementary.

“This decision was not easy, and we certainly wish there were better alternatives; however, in working together with our health department, we feel this is the best course of action at this time to protect students and staff as well as to conduct surveillance and mitigation efforts so we can may continue our plans to have a modified, but positive school year going forward,” Dr. Morrow said.

All staff will work from home and continue to provide remote instruction and support to students during this time, school officials said.

The school will remain closed through August 24, to all staff. Custodians will return to clean the campus facilities on August 25-27. All other staff will be able to return to the school in person on Friday, August 28 to prepare for student return to school on Monday, August 31.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“More information will be forthcoming Tuesday to parents of Iron Station Elementary students regarding computer device distribution, packet pick up, and remote learning information,” school officials said on Monday.