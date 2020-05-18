Lincoln County restaurant opens doors for dine-in despite Governor’s order

A Lincoln County restaurant says they’re offering dine-in service starting Monday, despite Governor Roy Cooper’s statewide orders.

Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Chairman Carrol Mitchem posted on Facebook, saying his restaurant would be opening its dining area today.

The post was made Sunday evening, and stated that Mitchem’s Kitchen would open their dining room for customers starting at 7 a.m.

As of right now, Gov. Cooper’s orders state that restaurants can only serve curbside and to-go.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android