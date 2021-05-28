Lincoln County man charged with sexually assaulting a child

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Denver man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Jason Walter Smith, 35, on a charge of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say the incident involved a juvenile female who was known to the suspect. The incident reportedly occurred in December 2020. The child was interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center where she disclosed what occurred.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Following an interview on May 27, detectives charged Smith.

He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Friday, May 28.