Lincoln County man arrested after lengthy drug investigation

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested in Lincoln County following a lengthy narcotics investigation that ended after a search warrant took place at his home on Wednesday.

William Reginald Portee, 49, was arrested on Power Line Road on multiple drugs charges in an investigation that began in November 2020.

Investigators seized 19 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Officers say the investigation was difficult because the residence is located on a dead end road which hindered investigators from conducting surveillance and other investigative techniques.

Residence at Power Line Drive

Investigators were finally able to compile enough evidence for a search warrant.

Portee will face a number of drugs charges in Lincoln County and had 11 outstanding warrants for drug charges from Gaston County. He is being held in Gaston County jail on a $100,290 secured bond.