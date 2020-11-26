Lincoln County man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen vehicle, damaging patrol car

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Lincoln County man is behind bars after the Sheriff’s Office says he lead deputies on a chase in a stolen car and damaging a patrol car.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a man on Marsh Trail reported his 1997 Ford pickup stolen.
A deputy later spotted the vehicle in the area of Corriher Farm Road and Killian Road and attempted to make a traffic strop. The driver refused and a chase ensued.
The driver sped north on Killian Road before turning through a yard and driving back across and into a field near the Catawba County line. The deputy continued to chase the vehicle, which ended up ramming into his patrol car twice. The driver then lost control, going into a ravine and rolling into a creek.
The suspect then jumped from the truck and ran from the scene on foot. Deputies, along with State troopers chased the suspect who was taken into custody a short time later.
He has been identified as Joseph Lee Hughes, 31, and has been charged with:
- felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer
- felony fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while license revoked
- injury to personal property, injury to real property
- felony larceny of a motor vehicle
- felony possession of a stolen vehicle.
Hughes also faces an extradition hearing for parole violation from Washington County, TN, and was also charged in Catawba County for felony breaking and entering a building, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.
He is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $121,000 secured bond.
