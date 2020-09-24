Lincoln County detectives searching for man missing since Sept. 1

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Stanley man last seen on September 1.

LCSO said family members last saw 35-year-old Kenneth Ray Caldwell at the Walmart at 7131 NC 73 in Denver.

His family told detectives he was last seen wearing tattered jeans, a black shirt and black Nike shoes.

Caldwell is described as a white-male, five feet-six inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 740-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communication Center at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

