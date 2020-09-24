Lincoln County detectives searching for man missing since Sept. 1

News
Posted: / Updated:

Kenneth Caldwell

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Stanley man last seen on September 1.

LCSO said family members last saw 35-year-old Kenneth Ray Caldwell at the Walmart at 7131 NC 73 in Denver.

His family told detectives he was last seen wearing tattered jeans, a black shirt and black Nike shoes.

Caldwell is described as a white-male, five feet-six inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 740-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communication Center at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral