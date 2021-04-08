Lincoln County deputies searching for two missing people

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people have been reported missing in Lincoln County, the Sheriff’s Office says. The cases are unrelated.

Detectives say on April 7, 2021 deputies responded to the 3400 block of Lake Shore Road South reference a missing person.

They say Jeffery Silas Workman, 27, was last seen walking north on Hwy 16 in Denver, carrying a black duffel bag. Relatives described him as having cognitive issues and says does not have his medication.

Workman is described as a white male, 5’11”, weighing 150 pounds. He has light orange-tinted brown hair and facial beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and hiking boots.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Also on April 7, 2021 deputies responded to another missing person report in the 2400 block of Beth Haven Church Road, Denver.

The caller said their relative, Amy Christine Long, 37, came to her residence to borrow a debit card to purchase some medical supplies. The debit card was used at several locations in Denver and Charlotte.

Amy is described as a white female who has a prosthetic right leg below the knee. She has blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeffery Silas Workman or Amy Christine Long is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909