Lincoln County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seaching for a 16-year-old who hasn’t been seen for at least three days.

Detectives say Diamond Paradyse Ross was last seen on Nov. 21 at her home on Highland Bluff Court in Lincolnton. At the time she was wearing blue Champion shorts and a white shirt.

Deputies say they have checked several areas where she may have gone but could not find her. Ross has a medical condition, and her mother says she isn’t sure if Diamond has her medication.

She is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds that anyone who knows the whereabouts of the teen and fails to disclose that information will be subject to criminal prosecution.

