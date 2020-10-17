Lincoln County deputies search for man accused of shooting nephew following bizarre case of car theft

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Lincoln County man was shot and the search for a suspect is underway following a bizarre case of alleged car theft.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Halfway Supply store on Hwy 18 around 2:15 p.m. to investigate a disturbance. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot with a shotgun and learned that the suspect fled the scene.

Upon further investigation, detectives determined that the incident began on Thursday in a neighboring county after a woman reported that her red Ford pickup truck had been stolen.

She asked a friend to be on the lookout for it and if they saw it to flatten the tires. The woman’s friend was traveling with several other people when they spotted it at the Halfway Supply.

They stopped to confront the man who had reportedly stolen the truck, but the driver fled. The friend and passengers followed the driver, who ended up returning to the Halfway Supply.

That’s when everyone got out of the car and a shot was fired hitting the driver of the truck, who was later identified as Jimmy Drew Peeler. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Jimmy Peeler said his uncle, Terry Lee Peeler, was the one who shot him.

Following the shooting, two cars fled the scene and traveled into Cleveland County where they ended up wrecking with each other. Those drivers also jumped and ran from the scene.

Deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began looking for the suspects and located one man, Jimmy Frank Peeler, Sr.

Peeler Sr. told officers he injured his ankle and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The alleged shooter, Terry Lee Peeler, was not caught. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terry Lee Peeler is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Any information that leads to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $1,000. You can remain anonymous.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE