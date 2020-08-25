Lincoln County deputies involved in shooting released from hospital; suspect identified

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The two Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies injured in a shooting with a suspect Monday afternoon were released from the hospital Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident began around 12:15 Monday when deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home at 2590 Gaston Webbs Chapel Road.

After clearing the call, Lincoln County deputies learned that 31-year-old Corey Lee Cutler, the man involved in the reported domestic call, had four outstanding warrants they returned to the home.

Cutler retreated into a block building on the property where he began firing a shotgun. The deputies were struck before returning fire and killing the suspect.

One deputy suffered injuries from shotgun pellets to the face. The other was struck by pellets in the arm. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave during the shooting investigation.

“This shooting of my officers and Mr. Cutler is a tragedy for my officers, the community, Mr. Cutler and his family. We appreciate the community prayers for our officers and the Cutler family.”

Cutler’s home was filled with detectives when FOX 46 was on scene late Monday night.

“I would’ve never thought it happened here,” neighbor Dennis Grigg said.

Neighbors are still puzzled by the shooting in an area where they say everyone is family.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident.

