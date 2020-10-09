Lincoln County clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

A clubhouse at the Westport Swim and Tennis Club in Denver burst into flames Friday morning, destroying the building.

Firefighters from Huntersville and Lincoln County said they battled the blaze that started around 2:50 a.m. Friday morning at a clubhouse for the golf course.

The building was completely in flames by the time crews arrived.

*STRUCTURE FIRE* This morning our Station 2 responded to assist Lincoln County with a Structure Fire at the Westport Swim & Tennis Club, 2525 Shanklin Ln. Heavy fire on arrival. Our crews operated for just under 2 hrs on scene. Pics by Ross D Bulla: https://t.co/lRFK26GppZ pic.twitter.com/wJ2Q8rFiPU — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 9, 2020

Officials said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Firefighters will remain on scene to put out any hot spots that flare up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

