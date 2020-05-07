Lightning strike kills Chester County man; meteorologists warn of more storms

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The light show caused by severe thunderstorms Tuesday night might have looked amazing, but they also proved deadly.

The Chester County coroner says one man was killed by a lightning strike. In Fort Mill, neighbors believe a lightning strike caused a house that was under construction to catch on fire.

Hundreds of lightning strikes were recorded by the FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team on Tuesday night. FOX 46 was sent a video showing one young man running inside his house for safety after lightning struck in his Charlotte neighborhood.

“I couldn’t think of a good reason to go outside last night in atmosphere like that anyways,” said FOX 46 Meteorologist Nick Kosir.

In Fort Mill fire crews responded to a house fire in the Massey development. The home was under construction, sending flames and smoke into the air. Neighbors believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

“There is the possibility it’s related to that storm cell that came through right around the same time,” said the Fort Mill Fire Marshal.

The FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team was on the air for more than hour tracking the storms which produced hundreds of lightning strikes across South Carolina.

The Chester County coroner says 32-year-old Sirmorio Davis was killed by a lightning strike. That same storm was captured on camera by a FOX 46 viewer near I-77 in Chester County.

“Simply put those were just super cell storms. They weren’t your typical garden variety. They were super cell and very charged up with energy,” said Meteorologist Nick Kosir.

In general the simple rule is if you hear the roar of thunder, go indoors. That includes a building or hard topped vehicle. You should stay inside until at least 30 minutes after the storm passes., according to the National Weather Service.

Officials from The National Weather Service say two people died in the Carolinas last year from lightning strikes. They both happened along the coast.