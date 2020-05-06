Lightning strike causes fire at Fort Mill home under construction

FORT MILL, N.C.- A Fort Mill home under construction caught fire after being struck by lightning as severe weather hit the Carolinas Tuesday night.

Around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors say they sparks coming from the roof.

Video sent to FOX 46 shows flames shooting out of the roof. When fire crews got to the Massey neighborhood where the damage was done, they were able to get the fire under control in just minutes.

The fire marshal is still investigating the exact cause of the fire, but says that neighbors believe it was a lightning strike.

The home was under construction, so no one was inside at the time.

FOX 46 plans to follow up with the fire marshal Wednesday, to see if there is any new updates on what caused the fire and how much damage was done.