Light the Knights at Truist Field to start a week early

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Knights team is working overtime to transform Truist Field into a winter wonderland. The walkable holiday experience through the concourse with tens of thousands of lights will open up a week early this Friday.

Team members who would typically be selling tickets this time of the year are stringing lights and trimming trees around the concourse.

“None of these young people who are my employees went to college to put up Christmas lights but the reality is they need to do what they need to do to keep this business going,” said Dan Rajkowski, Chief Operating Officer for the Charlotte Knights.

Without a single game this season, Rajkowski and the team have looked for ways to bring people safely into the ballpark for events. From a pumpkin patch, to batting practice and now the Christmas holidays the organization is open to almost every idea.

“We have done some events that we haven’t needed to do or didn’t think to do because of the baseball season. So this event behind us will be the first of annual type village,” added Rajkowski.

“It’s been difficult. There is no question about it. We will go 18 months without game day revenue from concessions or tickets. It’s challenging,” Rajkowski said.

The team pulled the trigger making the investment in decorations and a lot of them.

“It was a risk on my part,” Rajkowski said.

The Knights plan to bring the holiday tradition back even in healthy times. “I think people will walk Uptown and want to see this. We’re going to get back to activity in this city. It’s just going to take some time.”

Last week, the ballpark opened to Charlotte’s Christmas Village with local merchants selling goods and holiday treats. Starting Friday, the entire concourse will be open for people to walk around and take in the sights of the holidays.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased and reserved online. When you purchase a ticket, you can arrive at any time during the window on your ticket. Children two and under are free.

