Less than 1 percent positivity rate at UNCC residence hall where COIVD was detected in wastewater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Less than one percent of the students tested for COVID-19 at a UNC Charlotte residence hall were positive and there were no clusters, the school reported Monday.

Last week, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was detected in the wastewater at Holshouser Hall.

155 tests were processed Friday. Of those, less than one percent came back positive.

On Saturday morning, the University’s contact tracing team notified any close contacts of those with positive test results to begin an appropriate quarantine period.

Anyone who tested positive is now in isolation and receiving care.

The school says there are no reports of any COVID-19-related symptoms in residents of the building.

The virus was identified as part of routine testing the school is conducting at 20 different locations on campus, primarily focusing on student housing.

The university says research shows it is likely the disease presents in wastewater several days before the onset of symptoms, assisting the University in preventing outbreaks of the virus.

Wastewater testing will continue at all on-campus residence halls to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.