Leonid meteor shower to peak tonight

*Video above shows footage from April 2019 when a meteor appeared over Carolina skies*

November will bring a bright spot to 2020 — actually about 10 to 15 bright spots an hour!

The Leonid meteor shower will send meteors soaring overhead once again, according to Space.com.

Set to pick overnight on Nov. 16 to 17, the meteor shower is expected to send 10 to 15 meteors across the sky each hour. You may even see some meteors on the nights before and after.

In 2019, the view of the shower was hindered by the light of the moon. This year, a thin, crescent moon will only be 5% illuminated, making it easier to see the meteors.

In recent years, Jane Houston Jones of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory found that 3 a.m. is the best time to catch the action, Space.com reports.

