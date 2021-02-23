Strip mall fire in Lenoir leaves one store a total loss

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters are responding to a major fire at the Dollars for Missions Thrift Stores inside the Fairway Shopping Centers in Southwest Lenoir.

According to Lenoir Fire Department, the fire began around 6:30 p.m. due to unknown causes and caused two alarms to be pulled based on the size of the fire. Nobody has been reported injured.

The fire spread to other businesses in the strip mall some stores were damaged by smoke.

Firefighters say the thrift store is completely lost.

