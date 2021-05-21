Lenoir Police Department announces passing of retired K-9 officer

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Lenoir Police Department is saying goodbye to one of their K-9 officers.

The department posted Thursday evening saying that retired K-9 officer Cerik had passed away. Cerik was the youngest K-9 to ever certify with Lenoir PD.

Officials say he “served faithfully” from 2012 until his well-earned retirement in 2019. In his retirement, K9 Cerik lived with his handler, Sgt. Nathaneal Blache and his family.

K9 Cerik passed peacefully with his handler and other friends by his side on May 12.

The department asks that you “keep Sgt. Blache and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”