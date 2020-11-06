Lenoir man dies in Friday morning crash

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The driver of a concrete truck died when his vehicle overturned in Watauga County Friday morning, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Officials said 48-year-old Michael Allen Stout, of Lenoir, was driving south on Blackberry Road around 9:15 a.m. when he lost control of his concrete truck, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and then flipped in the roadway.

Troopers closed the roadway for several hours as crews cleared the crash cleared the scene.

