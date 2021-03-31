Legendary Charlotte Catholic football coach dies at 85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A former Charlotte Catholic High School football coach passed away, the school announced Wednesday. He was 85.

Coach Jim Oddo passed away overnight. Oddo began coaching at the school in 1973. In his 41 seasons as the Cougar’s coach, he won 358 games, making him the winningest coach at one school in state history.

In his coaching time, the Cougars also made the state playoffs 30 times including six state championship game appearances, winning the title in 1977, 2004 and 2005.

“Please join the Catholic family in praying for his wife Lorraine, along with his children and grandchildren,” the school said in a statement.

Our school community mourns the passing of a legend this morning. We will never forget what you did for high school sports and our Cougar Community🙏Rest In Peace Coach Oddo #CougarPride #sayinggoodbyetoalegend pic.twitter.com/yXrysWYYV1 — CCSoftball2021 (@CharCathSB) March 31, 2021

They say Oddo had an important impact on thousands of Cougar football players and their families, “who were influenced by his love for the game as they were by his love for his players.”

Several people across the community have been expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the coach. Rest in Peace.