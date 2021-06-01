Leaders, community members rally in Charlotte seeking truth and transparency for Andrew Brown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The group of clergies, and concerned citizens say they want justice for the family of Andrew Brown Jr.

Many say they will keep speaking out and standing with those in Elizabeth City, NC until that happens.

“Truth, transparency, accountability,” Paul McAllister asked those in attendance to repeat after him.

Three things’ dozens of faith leaders want for the city of Charlotte, and across the nation.

McAllister says he’s been to Elizabeth City and it is important that Charlotte stands with others across the state seeking justice for Brown.

“Justice is indivisible,” added McAllister, who is also a member of the North Carolina Council of Churches. ” If it can happen there, it can happen here, but we have to lift our voices if we care about humanity, if we care about people.”

The group says the first step is to have the full release of the body camera footage by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Department.

On April 21, Andrew Brown Jr. was shot several times as he drove away from deputies serving an arrest warrant. The family called it an execution after watching less and a minute of tape.

The Pasquotank district attorney called the shooting justified because Brown was using his car as a weapon.

“It’s time to see the videotapes in full, time to do justice for the family,” says Reverend John Cleghorn, from Caldwell Presbyterian Church. ” Show them not just 44 seconds worth, but the full tape beginning to end.”

Many say they would like to see a federal investigation into the case, and the sheriff’s department.

They also want to see more accountability.

“That we pass federal and state legislation for police accountability and reform,” one speaker told the crowd.

People say they will keep standing with Elizabeth City and will do so until there is real change is made across the state of North Carolina.

Starting with some holding office.

“We’re not talking Democrat or Republican,” said Robert Dawkins, from Action NC. “We’re talking about people who obstruct based on how they think things should be, where people think it should be.”

Many speaking kept making sure those listening knew there is a push for the release of the tapes, and they say if deputies committed a criminal act, they hope prosecutors charge them.