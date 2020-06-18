Lawyers for protesters arrested say CMPD has violated client’s rights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Lawyers for several protesters arrested in Charlotte say CMPD is violating their client’s rights. They highlighted instances within the last week that have now led to an internal investigation within CMPD.

The lawyers say the protestors had requested a lawyer and were either denied it, or had that request delayed for hours and they say, when they did approach police about seeing their clients they were threatened with arrest.

For weeks now, protests have been happening in and around Charlotte and though the protests have largely become peaceful, there still have been arrests.

Last week, lawyers say protestors that were arrested wound up having issues.

“It’s very clear here that it’s targeted behavior,” lawyer Darlene Harris said.

Harris is one of those lawyers working pro-bono for protesters who are arrested. She was joined by protestors and other lawyers who say the arrests and threats of arrests aren’t holding water.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“When attorneys tried to meet with uprising leaders, they were met with intimidation, threats of use of force and threats of arrest,” Harris said.

They say it’s happened within the last week.

“Once I got near the building, I was confronted by various officers who told me I could not go into the building,” lawyer Dominique Camm also said.

“We were on the sidewalk at all times and were still threatened with arrest,” Amanda Wright, another lawyer, added.

CMPD has maintained for weeks that their actions were only happening when the protests become riots or become a threat to public safety. Incidents like this one, the use of riot control agents on a group of protestors, is still under internal investigation.

When asked about one of the claims coming from the lawyers, CMPD said that is under internal investigation, too. The lawyers and the protestors say this has shades of other demonstrations in the last several years, ones, they say, also had unwarranted arrests.

“What we learned in 2016 was that these cases were dismissed. So many of these arrests are completely unlawful,” activist Gloria Merriweather said.

The lawyers say they are awaiting the outcome of that internal investigation. They were asked if there’s the possibility that they’d sue over what’s happened and told us they’re keeping their options open.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE