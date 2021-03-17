Lawyers for 2 York County men charged in Capitol riot say clients were non-violent participants

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The lawyers of two men in York County facing federal charges for taking part in the Capitol Riots.

Pictures of the suspects were released from both the FBI along with two news and photo outlets. Authorities say people familiar with both the mens’ work in the civil air patrol came forward and one of the suspects’ own family members even said they were there.

Video from the New Yorker shows one man in red and a man in the brown winter cap. Federal officials say those two men are from York County and they were just two of the many that took part in the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The evidence is joined by security footage, which they say point to Elliot Bishai of Fort Mill and Elias Irizarry of Rock Hill.

“He was just arrested this morning,” Irizarry’s lawyer James W. Boyd said. “He’s a Citadel student with no prior criminal record.”

But now, he’s a student facing federal charges and a critical look from the military university. The FBI says people associated with Irizarry and Bishai’s civil air patrol unit pinpointed them after authorities released images of the attack on the capital.

“He hopes to serve his country, hopes to go into the U.S. Army,” Bishai’s attorney Don Brown said. “He loves the Capitol. He loves the Capitol police. He’s an outstanding young American.”

Both lawyers would not confirm if their clients were even at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but authorities say social media pinpointed them in D.C. and say a family member even told the FBI that one of the suspects was in the Capitol that day, taking selfies. The pictures the FBI provided back that up.

The lawyers say that while the charges are serious, the two aren’t charged with hurting anyone.

“There’s no claim there was any violence involved, destruction of property, it’s not alleged that he harmed anyone,” Brown said. “He’s essentially facing some misdemeanor charges for being at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“He is presumed to be innocent. I wish people wouldn’t rush to judgement on this,” said Boyd.

Both men are out on bond and both have another court date set up for next week.

FOX 46 has learned that Irizarry is the son of actor Vincent Irizarry, a popular soap opera actor on shows such as Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, And Young and the Restless. FOX 46 reached out to him directly, and also to his associates, but have not heard back.