Lawyers asking for charges to be dropped in one of Rock Hill arrests with new surveillance video released

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Monday, civil rights and criminal defense lawyers joined forces to demand a dismissal for their client, Travis Price after releasing a new piece of evidence in their case.

Through convenience store surveillance and lawyer Justin Bamberg’s narration, Travis Price detailed seeing his brother Ricky pulled over by police prompting him to approach and inquire. One officer let Travis pass and another asked Travis to take Ricky’s belongings while Ricky was being arrested.

Travis’ civil lawyer, Justin Bamberg, then says his client was attacked. Contrary to what Lt. Chavis of Rock Hill said last week, Bamberg proclaimed “I don’t see belligerent anything, I don’t see anyone trying to hinder police, or interfere with police, I don’t see anyone throwing anything or waving their arms.”

Bamberg also questions how police can say Travis was impeding on one hand, yet still hand over Ricky’s belongings to Travis for safekeeping. Bamberg gives another example of how Travis cooperates.

“Travis wanted to keep his record clean so bad, so bad, that he let an officer choke him like this and still kept his hands up.”

Travis’ criminal defense attorney, Montrio Belton, says this is not about being anti-police – this is about a pervasive problem with Rock Hill police.

Belton called this “an attempt of a smear campaign on this 33-year-old high school graduate – a family man who works every day and has no criminal record.”

As for Travis, he summed it up succinctly.

“I just really want my dignity back.”