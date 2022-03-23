CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s still March Madness at the pump, though gas prices are starting to slowly come down. AAA reports the National Gas Price on Wednesday was around $4.24, down about $0.07 from the week before.

Now, members of Congress are proposing some relief efforts.

Lawmakers from California, Connecticut, and Illinois are calling for gas stimulus checks of $100/month until the national gas average drops below $4.00/gallon. Couples would get $200/month, and families with dependents would get an additional $100 per dependent.

Other proposals include taxing big oil companies and using the money to provide monthly tax credits for families.

Some drivers say they’ll take any help they can get.

“It’s causing me to go less places, like planning trips. I think twice about taking a trip or a vacation,” said Abigail Plowden. “I think that would help, it really would. It would offset some of the costs. It’s better than nothing.”

Other drivers are skeptical how much good a stimulus check-like relief effort would do.

“$100?” said driver Janet Nicol through laughs. “I’m sorry, $100 is not worth anything anymore.”

Rep. Peter DeFazio from Oregon suggested taxing oil companies a one-time, 50% windfall profit tax that exceeds 110% of their average adjusted taxable income during pre-pandemic levels. Families would receive a monthly tax-credit depending on how much money the tax begets.

An earlier proposal from Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island called for a quarterly tax rebate with money raised by taxing oil companies. Under their proposal, big oil companies who import at least 300,000 barrels of oil per day would pay 50% the difference between the current price of a barrel of oil and the pre-pandemic average price.

“Extra money is always nice, but I don’t think it’s going to do much to really solve a problem,” said Nicol.

These ideas are still in their very early stages. The Biden administration previously considered sending gas cards to families through the IRS, but ultimately decided that idea wasn’t practical.