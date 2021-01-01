Law enforcement on the lookout for impaired drivers

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is working with local police agencies to crack down on impaired drivers, New Year’s Eve night.

Cpl. Brian Logan said last year Uptown was filed with more than 5,000 people, but they know it won’t be the same this year.

Governor Cooper’s executive order has forced a curfew on the celebratory day, which is why officials will look for those out wondering the streets.

“They will also be out looking for alcohol-related traffic stops, speed violations, any type of traffic enforcement,” Logan explained.

FOX 46 hopped in the car with Logan for a ride along to what they look for in an impaired driver.

“If it’s dark outside and [the car] has no headlights on, the impairment may have led them to believe it’s sunny outside, and they didn’t even realize they didn’t cut their headlights on.”

Officials even look for excessive driving as a sign of impairment. They use a raider to track the cars in front of them, beside them and behind them.

“The kind of the louder squelching that you get lets you know the speed is higher. The green number over here is our speed, and the red speed is picking up traffic in the opposite direction. “

CMPD is one of the agencies the department is partnering with.

The police and sheriff’s department are asking anyone who’s taken a drink to use their $10 off Lyft code, KeysFreeNC, to get home safely.

