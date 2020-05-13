Latest nursing home outbreak data released, new concerns

Grace Short is worried about her 92-year-old mother-in-law, Helen.

“I’m still worried,” said Short, who first spoke out to FOX 46 last month. “Because that negative [COVID-19 diagnosis] could turn positive at any time.”

Helen lives at Autumn Care of Cornelius. There are 64 confirmed cases and 18 deaths as of Tuesday, according to new data released by the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services.

“They’re not telling me what I’m in against,” said Short, who is angry to learn the numbers from FOX 46 instead of the facility entrusted to take care of Helen.

She wants more transparency.

“If somebody could give me an answer,” she said, “I’d like to hear from somebody.”

Reached by phone, Short says the family still sees Helen wearing other people’s clothing despite their previous complaints.

“Your guess is as good as mine, Matt,” said Short. “Your guess is good as mine. I can’t figure this whole thing out.”

She also can’t figure out why her husband recently witnessed a staff member hugging Helen without a mask.

“She took her mask down and was hugging on my mother-in-law,” said Short. “I mean, as you hear it in my voice, my husband didn’t take this very lightly.

FOX 46 reached out to Autumn Care of Cornelius but did not hear back.

New data released Tuesday shows the virus’ continued impact on nursing homes and assisted living facilities across our area.

Here is a sample:

Citadel at Salisbury (Rowan County): 157 cases, 18 deaths

Five Oaks Manor Rehab (Cabarrus County): 101 cases, 10 deaths

Monroe Rehab Center (Union County): 72 cases, 6 deaths

Carrington Place, Matthews (Mecklenburg County): 36 cases, 4 deaths

Woodridge Assisted Living Facility (Union County): 33 cases, 6 deaths

Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore (Mecklenburg County): 27 cases, 3 deaths

Social at Cotswold (Mecklenburg County): 25 cases, 6 deaths

Elmcroft of Harrisburg (Cabarrus County): 23 cases, 3 deaths

FOX 46 asked Mecklenburg County health officials about the high number of cases at Autumn Care of Cornelius. Officials say all outbreaks are investigated.

“We are working with all long term care facilities to investigate outbreaks, test all residents and staff when outbreaks occur,” officials with the CharMeck Joint Information Center said in a statement, “assure that they have the needed PPE to appropriately protect residents and staff, and provide guidance for care of residents and cleaning in the facility.”