‘Last call’: South Carolina stopping alcohol sales in bars, restaurants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina’s COVID-19 cases have spiked so high, the state has one of the highest infection rates in the world.

And with cases growing among young adults, Gov. McMaster is hoping “Last Call” will be the last step to help flatten the curve.

“Honestly, I feel like it’ll be better for us because we have like the most cases in the country pretty much. So I feel like people will take it more seriously,” said Alexa Gagliardi.

Gov. McMaster is cracking down on young adults with his “Last Call” order, calling for bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

“If only a practical matter, it will eliminate a lot of the congregation and close contact that we know goes on. With this virus around, this is not the time to do it,” said McMaster.

Saturday marks another record high with 2,239 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths bringing the state’s total to more than 54,500 and deaths to 940. Twenty-two percent of positive cases are between 21 to 30 years old.

“21 and older, the people that are allowed to drink, I feel like they won’t go out as much to like the bars where there’s a lot of people that are like there or like in the area. So like yeah, it might help but some people can buy alcohol and drink at home,” said Adeline Mezzanotte.

Towne Tavern in Fort Mill, S.C., used to close at midnight. Since they reopened, they now close at 10 p.m. For them, it’s not about the money, it’s about safety.

“We still get a lot of guests that come in later and we just have to let them know that we’re not open that late anymore and they’re okay with it as long as we let them know ahead of time. People have kind of caught on and they get it. Everything’s kind of changed so they get this has got to change too,” said Jessica Marcrom, manager of Towne Tavern.

The state health director said the situation here is dire and they’re hoping everyone will recognize they have to do their part.