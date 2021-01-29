Large police presence at Uptown 550

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A large police presence was seen at the luxury apartment complex Uptown 550 Friday night.

Charlotte Fire also arrived on scene around 10:30 p.m.

Last weekend, a carjacking led to a shooting in the parking garage of the building.

According to the CMPD police report, the incident was an armed robbery. They say the victim was robbed at gunpoint in the parking deck and then shot while walking to his apartment. Residents say something like this has never happened before.

The complex later told residents that the incident involved a resident who was living in the apartments under a fradulent identity. That person was banned from the building.

Police have not yet said why they swarmed the building Friday night, but FOX 46 saw at least eight cruisers and a fire truck at the building.











Check back for updates on this developing story.