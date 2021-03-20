Police: Northlake Mall evacuated after shots fired

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) -Northlake Mall was evacuated on Sunday afternoon due to a single gunshot being fired.

Nobody was injured related to the shot but the bullet did hit a business inside the mall nearby. CMPD says they believe the person involved is someone they’re familiar with.

The mall began to fully evacuate around 3:30 p.m. and three people were injured with one person transported to the hospital for minor injuries not related to the shooting during the mass evacuation.

“An incident like this is disturbing to us,” CMPD says.

Northlake Mall is closed after reports of gunshots. @FOX46News is the scene as @CMPD investigates. pic.twitter.com/3hoeaTMOUn — Jamal Goss (@GossJamalFox46) March 20, 2021

Multiple shoppers at the mall told Fox 46 that they heard shots fired near the food court before people began evacuating.

This is an active investigation and more information will be provided when available.

This is only the third time since 2015 that police were called for a shooting at Northlake.

In 2015, a teen was shot and killed at the mall by an off-duty police officer in defense on Christmas Eve, and in 2016, a gunman was arrested for a shooting at the mall.