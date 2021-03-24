No suspects in custody as CMPD investigates Beatties Ford Road homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation is underway at a north Charlotte gas station.

Police and Medic were called to the scene at the Citgo gas station at 3201 Beatties Ford. Several police cruisers were seen there, and police tape was up around the area.

Medic also responded to the scene. They would not confirm if the victim was transported to the hospital or not.

Police have not released additional information on the victim, any suspects, or a motive in the homicide. The investigation is active and ongoing.

In 2019, a 19-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the same area. Just last year, 14-year-old Terreon Geter was gunned down outside of an arcade down the block.

“It is concerning to all of us. The Beatties Ford Road corridor is very historical to us and it’s an area of focus for the Metro Division,” CMPD spokesman Alex Watson said. “It’s an area of opportunity for us and we’re going to continue to work hard.”

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call CMPD or submit a Crimestoppers tip at 704-334-1600.

FOX 46 is working to gather more details. Check back for updates on this developing situation.