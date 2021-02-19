CMPD: 1 person detained after double shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several police and Medic vehicles have swarmed a west Charlotte neighborhood where two people were shot, according to officials.

Officers were called to 410 Benjamin Street where there were reports of a shooting.

According to CMPD, both victims were taken to CMC Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person has been detained at this time, and officers are investigating their involvement in this incident.

No additional details have been released at this time. FOX 46 is working to gather more details.