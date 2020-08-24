CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters are battling a large fire at Carolina Poly, a polyethylene manufacturing plant in Chester, South Carolina.
The massive fire is affecting trailers containing plastics along the 1570 block of Lancaster Highway.
No word on the cause or origin of the large blaze at this time.
FOX 46 Charlotte is working to gather more information.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE:
- Pelosi blasts Trump on stalled negotiations for new coronavirus relief bill
- Man on mission to find donor family 21 years after his liver transplant
- Marco weakens to tropical storm as Laura brings heavy rain to Cuba
- NFL has 77 apparently false-positive COVID-19 tests from lab
- Large fire reported at South Carolina plastic manufacturing plant