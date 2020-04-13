Large amount of ecstasy, guns seized in Iredell bust

IREDELL CO., N.C. — Deputies patrolling I-77 in the Iredell County area busted a New York man in possession of drugs and guns on Saturday, local officials said.

Rochester, New York resident Jason Roldan, 36, is facing multiple charges including felony drug trafficking and having a stolen gun.

Officers pulled over a 2016 Chevy Impala for unspecified traffic violations and approached the vehicle and its multiple occupants. They said they were traveling from Georgia to New York. A canine unit was called to the scene and performed a search. Bags of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and five guns were found along with some cash, which was all seized.

Approximately 400 units of MDMA were found. On average a unit of MDMA can cost around $50, according to Urbandictionary.com.

Roldan has a criminal history including weapons and drugs possession.