Landmark sports venues will be used as mass vaccination sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Several Charlotte-area sports venues will be used as part of an unprecedented mass vaccination effort.

“It’s about serving others,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway executive vice president Greg Walter. “And there’s no greater calling than that.”

As part of a public-private partnership announced by Atrium Health, the Speedway and Bank of America Stadium will be used to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The fact that we’re able to get people in and out pretty quickly and safely is something we do with all of our events,” said Walter, who is anticipated handling hundreds of people at once. “So this was a natural progression for us.”

Walter says the Speedway was one of the first sporting venues in the country to set up a mobile testing site. He says the 2000 acre campus is uniquely positioned to handle mass vaccinations.

“We actually were working with the Cabarrus Health Alliance for a couple years in developing a playbook for how we would do mass inoculations,” said Walter, “if something were to happen.”

He says they began doing test runs one year ago.

“Rather prophetic don’t you think?,” he said.

Atrium is aiming to get one million doses of the vaccine into arms by the Fourth of July. That would equal 500,000 people since the vaccine requires two doses per person.

“We’re incredibly excited for our community,” said Atrium Health executive vice president Dr. Scott Rissmiller in a pre-taped interview released by the hospital. “What a great day to set the target for, Independence Day. Signaling, hopefully, a big step forward in our independence, our freedom if you will, from the grips of this pandemic.”

Atrium is partnering with the state along with local and county officials, Panthers owner David Tepper, and Honeywell. Honeywell will handle the logistics of getting the vaccines to venues safely and efficiently.

Novant Health plans to open six mass vaccination sites across North Carolina. The hospital is working with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to use the Spectrum Center, due to its proximity to mass transit.

That is the same reason why Bank of America Stadium was selected.

“They bring different populations,” said Rissmiller. “The Panthers stadium makes it easy with the mass transit for some of our underserved communities. And the Speedway really is a place where the more rural communities have great access to as well.”

Novant hopes vaccinate a half million people by April. The hospital is requesting 95,000 doses from the state a week in order to “meet high demand and ensure equitable and efficient distribution.”

Rismiller says this gets us closer to herd immunity and the end of the pandemic.

“This fight isn’t over,” he said. “But we’re getting one step closer.”

Atrium Health Statement

“Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the Charlotte Motor Speedway have announced a unique public-private partnership with the State of North Carolina, and backed by Gov. Roy Cooper, to support the goal of 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations by July 4, 2021. In collaboration with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, these organizations aim to unleash their combined strength to vaccinate as many frontline workers, members of the general public and of underserved communities as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Novant Health Statement

“Novant Health today announced it will open six mass vaccination distribution sites across the state after a commitment by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) to increase its COVID-19 vaccine supply allocation. The health care system has requested 95,000 doses a week in order to meet high demand and ensure equitable and efficient distribution of the vaccine. Locations will be added to include community and corporate partners soon.

“The people of North Carolina deserve a vaccination program that leads the nation in speed, scope and efficient distribution,” said Carl S. Armato, president and chief executive officer of Novant Health. “We appreciate the state’s support and are eager to activate our plan to immediately, and significantly, increase vaccination rates across North Carolina.”

The state’s commitment to increasing allocation comes at a critical time with its expansion of phase 1b, group 1, to include a larger population of senior citizens age 65 and older. To ensure additional populations across all communities are able to access the vaccine as soon as they become eligible, Novant Health’s mass distribution plan can accommodate up to 20,000 vaccines a day. If Novant Health receives a weekly allocation of 95,000 doses from NCDHHS, the health care system has the capability to administer 1 million doses by the beginning of April.

While more details are forthcoming, the mass vaccination sites will cover 14 counties and more than quadruple the amount of appointments available in each community. Novant Health is partnering with climate innovator Trane Technologies, who will provide large-capacity SuperFreezers to support safe and ultra-cold storage of the vaccine, as well as logistics expertise to help the sites run as efficiently as possible. Additionally, Novant Health is working with the Charlotte Hornets to utilize Spectrum Center in various activations during the vaccine distribution process. The Uptown arena would provide people easy access to the light-rail line.

“Our plan not only optimizes for speed, scale, and efficiency, but more importantly, ensures equity for all,” added Armato. “We have to work together – across health care systems and county lines – to be certain no community is at a disadvantage. At the end of the day, our collective goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly possible, leaving no dose unused and no community behind.”

To date, Novant Health has administered over 18,500 vaccines for team members during phase 1a in North Carolina, 4,500 of which were second doses of the vaccine. Since patient vaccinations began on Jan. 5, the health care system has vaccinated more than 3,300 patients 75 and older across its footprint in North Carolina, with thousands of appointments scheduled through March.”

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Statement