Landlords filing for eviction causing backlog in NC courts

UPDATE: After this story aired, the CDC issued a new eviction ban for most of the US lasting until October 3.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – After nearly a year of having their hands tied by a federal eviction moratorium, landlords are attempting to have tenants who have not paid rent removed from their apartments.

“We definitely get those calls from people trying to find where they are going to move to,” Action-NC Housing Justice Organizer Apryl Lewis said.

Lewis calls the anticipated flood of evictions across the U.S. disheartening and avoidable.

“Tenants are being punished by various reasons for something that the US Government put into place. They allow something to expire before their measures actually made a real impact and now landlords are rushing to people out because of money,” Lewis said.

The 11-months long eviction moratorium made it possible for landlords to go months without rent checks.

“I could understand it for a month or two when this thing first hit, but going on for a year, I am sure there are landlords that have been wiped out for this,” Charlotte landlord George Zalecki said.

He filed to evict one tenant who owes him nearly $3,000 in back rent in the Mecklenburg County Court Monday.

As of July 23th, more than 2,500 ejection cases were pending because of the moratorium.

In a statement to Fox 46, a Mecklenburg County spokesperson said, “Now that the eviction moratorium has expired, those cases are given priority and will be scheduled for court dates beginning on August 23, 2021. New summary ejectment cases, however, will be scheduled for court dates following the priority cases.”

“People don’t realize the expenses that landlords run into, especially with middle-income people, which is the kind of people I rent to,” Zalecki said.

“These evictions that are going to happen… the next couple of months are going to be very ugly and you are about to see what the country feels about people who are not at a certain income level,” Lewis said.