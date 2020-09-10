Lancaster woman wanted for stealing items from decorated military veteran

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Lancaster are searching for a woman accused of stealing items from a decorated military veteran.

Ashley Elizabeth Gordon, 32, is being sought on first-degree burglary charges.

Police say Gordon stole from the military veteran’s home on Marion Sims Drive last month.

Among the items taken were a military backpack, uniforms, a compound bow and a 55-

inch television.

Lancaster police have an arrest warrant for Gordon. She is also wanted in Monroe, NC, on charges of obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods.

