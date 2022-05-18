LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal wreck happened at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, on Great Falls HWY in Lancaster.

Authorities said there were two people inside the vehicle. One person was flown from the scene for medical treatment and the other, identified as Clarissa Johnson, 55, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene from their injuries.

The deadly crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.