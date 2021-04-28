Lancaster residents petition in defense of volunteer fire chief who made racist remarks

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Residents in Lancaster County are showing their support for a police chief they believe is being forced out by city leaders. However, some in the community don’t think he’s fit for the job.

It’s been a rough few months for some in Lancaster. Several Black residents filed complaints with the city, saying they were dealing with issues with a former Lancaster police officer.

Now, others have decided to throw their support behind another Lancaster police officer. Chief Scott Grant. They say he’s a man of integrity and with a strong sense of right and wrong.

A Change.org petition called “Support Chief Grant” is circulating through the Lancaster community. The petition claims there’s a modern-day witch hunt against the chief and says the city council is trying to force him out. So far, more than 130 people have signed it.

But Arelene Clyburn says she won’t be in that number.

“I don’t like it, because this is the issue that we’re speaking on corrupt officers, corrupt cops, corrupt chiefs, and they still got this thing going on trying to keep him up there, keep him up there for what?” Clyburn said. “We’re going to always have problems in the city.”

The petition says “for the last three months, Police Chief Scott grant has been subject to vicious attacks on his character and professional decisions. His opposition has falsely accused him of lying to the public and city council, ineffective leadership, and racism.”

There are a number of comments on the petition showing support for Grant.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“They’re okay with what’s been going on thus far. They’re okay with how the Black community is being treated. So of course, they think they’re doing a great phenomenal job.”

The signers of the petition agree he’s doing good work, saying “let this petition speak for all of Lancaster’s residents: we will not back down. We will stand behind chief grant.”

“The petition going around lets us know that Grant clearly must be on his way out.”

FOX 46 reached out to the police department for comment about the petition. We were told Chief Grant would not be able to release a statement about it. We also contacted one of the people that shared the petition. He declined to comment.