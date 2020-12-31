Lancaster police searching for suspect after man seriously injured in shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Lancaster are searching for a suspect possibly connected to a serious shooting that took place on Wednesday.

Officials say just before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers responded to the 400 block of Woodland Drive in reference to shots fired.

At the home, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was

taken to a nearby medical facility to be treated for severe injuries.

No additional information on the victim’s condition has been provided at this time.

According to witnesses, a black male was seen running north on Woodland Drive carrying a

firearm after the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the

Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.

