Lancaster Police investigating 2 separate shootings; man injured in 1

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Lancaster are investigating two separate shootings that occurred this week.

The first happened about 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Pardue Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found that several cars had been shot into, and a bullet hit a nearby apartment.

Police say there were several vehicles leaving the scene at the time of the shooting.

The second shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. Police responded to the 700 block of Taylor Street where they discovered that a male victim had been transported with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

An officer went to the hospital to speak with the victim, who stated that he was standing outside on Taylor Street when he heard gunshots. He did not provide any further information and was later taken to another hospital for further treatment.

Both incidents are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171 or leave a tip at 803-289-6040.