Lancaster police chief accused of poor leadership, racism, put on administrative leave

LANCASTER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Lancaster police chief who has been accused of being an ineffective leader and making racist remarks has been put on paid administrative leave.

Lancaster City Administrator Flip Shuftles released a statement Friday saying that Chief Scott Grant had been put on leave.

“As of Friday, April 30 Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant has been placed on paid administrative leave until further notice,” the statement reads. “As is standard procedure for the City of Lancaster in such employee matters the City will not be releasing any additional details at this time.”

Patrol Captain Phillip Hall is now the officer-in-charge per department protocol.

Many in the community have spoken out in support of the Chief, even starting a petition that calls this a “modern-day witch hunt” against the chief and says this is just city council trying to force him out. They call the accusations against him false.

