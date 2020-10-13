Lancaster man hit, killed while getting mail

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Lancaster man was hit and killed while getting his mail on Tuesday, county officials say.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 13, first responders were called to 1740 Rocky River Road in reference to a person hit by a car.

The pedestrian has been identified as 63-year-old, Allen Shehane. Officials say Shehane was across the street, in front of his home, checking the mail.

After checking the mail, and attempting to return home, he was struck by the car and died at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol, SC Department of Transportation, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

No additional information is available at this time.

