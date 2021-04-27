Lancaster County volunteer fire chief causes controversy with Facebook post

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some neighbors in Lancaster County are calling on a local volunteer fire chief to step down after a controversial Facebook post.

Chief Butch Ghent has been a volunteer chief for more than two decades.

Four days ago, Ghent posted on Facebook “Dear Police, stop responding to these black neighborhoods. They will eventually kill each other and the fake news won’t have a story.”

“God forbid if he answers a fire at a Black home, are you gonna let all the kids and everybody in the home burn because they’re Black?” said Tonya Ross, a community activist in Lancaster.

A look at Ghent’s social media pages shows he’s a prolific poster.

Somedays there will be as many as ten posts to his account.

Most of them involve politics or other hot-button issues.

“They’re so bold that they say it out loud now. They used to hide it and cover it up and whisper it amongst each other. But now they say it out loud. And they’re ok with it,” Ross said

Ghent couldn’t be reached for comment. When FOX 46 stopped by his fire house no one was there.

County officials say since Ghent’s position is a volunteer one, he can’t be removed by the county.

Instead it’s up to the fire department to decide his future.

“We need to hold these people accountable,” said Ross. “Because fire, EMS and the police go to serve the people.”