Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office brings on 3 new K-9s

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has some new furry faces on their team.

Three new K-9 units have been brought to the team. Two are Belgian Malinois and one is a Bloodhound.

Daisy Mae is a two and a half year old female purebred Bloodhound which was previously donated to the sheriff’s office. She has been certified in man-trailing by the National Police Bloodhound Association (NPBA). Bloodhounds are tenacious trackers and can follow the human scent over great distances.

Daisy Mae’s handler is Deputy Joseph Minors. The pair still has to go through a 40-hour man-trailing training and certification class later this year. Then, they will undergo 32 hours of field evaluation by a qualified instructor.





Jack and Sultan are the two new Belgian Malinois, or Belgian Shepherds. These dogs are known for their intelligence and are easily trained. They are utilized for a variety of purposed by law enforcement and military.

Jack is 16 months old, and Sultan is two years old. Jack’s handler is Deputy Victoria Crowley, and Sultan is handled by Deputy Andrew Soler.