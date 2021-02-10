Lancaster County residents fight against proposed rock quarry

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Taxahaw residents in Lancaster County started a petition on Facebook rejecting a proposal for a rock quarry rezoning application.

“To repair the road, this is going to affect the state, plus the county, plus our little community,” said one man who’s lived in the area for more than a decade.

The proposal for the quarry would be placed a stone’s throw away from the neighborhood.

“This particular quarry will literally be across the street from our home and our neighbor will have it in his backyard,” Mary Ann Olsen Fuller says. She’s lived in the area for six years.

The North Carolina based company, Landsdown Corporation, purchased 370 acres of land one mile east of Taxahaw along Taxahaw Highway. They want to rezone the property from an agricultural residential district to a mining district.

The owner Vince La Berabera sent a public hearing notice to residents who lived within the required amount of feet of the proposal.

The public hearing was held on Monday, Feb. 8 at the Flat Creek Volunteer Fire Station.

During the meeting, Fuller told FOX 46 that the trucks that use the road right now aren’t that loud, but with a planned rock quarry within earshot, that all goes out the window.

“When the rock quarry comes, and they start doing their business. Obviously, they’re going to try to make it as plausible as possible, but we all know, you can’t hide blasting.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Stacie Faile started the petition against the plan. He says the proposed rock quarry backs up to his parent’s backyard. He’s not fond of the dust, noise, or property damage that will come with yet another quarry near his home or his parents’ home.

“My parents live here. And then I’m over here across the road. I’ve already got damage from an existing quarry in Chesterfield County a little over 10,000 feet away. Well, you can see the distance from here to here is maybe 1000 feet, maybe 2000 feet.”

Chesterfield and Lancaster representative Richie Yow says his office has already received over 25 calls complaining about the proposed construction. Other representatives for the area have received them as well.

Yow attended the public meeting to hear his constituents’ concerns and to speak with the developer himself.

“My goal is to help the constituents. I’ll go to the next meeting and then we’ll look at all of our options and what we have to do,” Yow says. “Everybody that borders this property, their living is gone. What will it effect on our children who are used to playing on the Lancaster county roads? Where are they supposed to go.”

The Lancaster County planning commission will hear residents’ concerns on Feb. 16.

After being inundated with questions before the public hearing, the developer left before FOX 46 could interview him. We have called twice to get his side of the story. We have not received a call back.

RELATED RESOURCES