Lancaster County hoping to reel in mystery manufacturing company nicknamed ‘Project Apple’

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – County leaders in Lancaster County are hoping tax incentives, approved Monday night, will help them land a mystery international manufacturing company.

The County Council unanimously approved the incentive package, which includes a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement in exchange for a $7.3 million investment and 48 jobs paying at least $20 an hour.

It’s unclear right now the name of the company, county officials have nicknamed it Project Apple, but the county’s Economic Development Director says the group plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility.

“This is a great company that we would be proud to have here in the county. It would be a great addition to the types of companies we have been attracting the last few years,” said Jamie Gilbert.

If the company does choose Lancaster County, the agreement states they must make the 48 hires within three years.

But the secrecy of the project worries some in town.

“We don’t know what’s coming. We never know what’s coming. We just get a surprise,” said Kathleen Robinson, a small business owner in Lancaster County.

“I think the small businesses need the tax cuts. They need some help. A lot of them are closing up.”

Lancaster County has had good news lately on the jobs front.

Last month, Continental Tire announced the company would be expanding its headquarters in Lancaster County and creating 200 more jobs.

