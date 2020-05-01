Lancaster County announces plans to host alternative gradations for seniors

Some South Carolina schools will go ahead with graduation plans despite the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s an announcement that students across Lancaster County have been waiting to hear: Graduation plans have been made for the Lancaster County school district.

“I was crying I was so excited that Aimee is going to be able to walk, I hope she’s able to walk,” parent Teresa Moore said.

Class pictures and senior portraits keeping with the status quo of senior year, but the ceremony taking a different route in the wake of COVID-19.

This year, graduation will be held in the stadium to encourage social distancing. The temperature of every guest will be taken before they enter. Face masks are recommended and this year’s moment won’t be one for the entire family.

Lancaster County Schools says to stay in compliance with the state we’re going to limit each graduate to two ticket.

“I think that with them only allowing two guest plus the graduate, I think that’s going to keep the numbers down,” parent Karla Longfellow said.

The changes mean graduation won’t look the same, but for parents they say what matters most is seeing their child experience this unforgettable moment.

“This isn’t something you can redo, it was important that she be able to walk across the stage and I be able to see it and she be able to see her friends again as well,” Longfellow said.

“They need something. They missed prom and everything else, so I was excited that she was going to be able to walk,” said Moore.

Some parents call the choice to still hold graduation a risky move, but others say these students have already scarified enough

“I think our district would take good care of us,” said Moore.

The plan is to hold the graduations starting May 26 with the last one being held on May 30.